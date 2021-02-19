AAA Texas: Historic winter blast, power outages contribute to rising fuel prices

HOUSTON (CW39) The winter storm is almost over for the most part, but the damage to your pocketbook may have just started.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more than on this day last week and is 15 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.48 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.57, which is eight cents more when compared to this day last week and 13 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

With all major Gulf Coast refineries impacted by the storm, gas supply is tightening, and pump prices are increasing. The situation is very similar to a Gulf Coast hurricane’s impact. Refineries come offline and until damage is assessed and operations are back-up and running, supply is tight especially with road conditions and power outages reducing fuel deliveries – if stations even have power to accept them. Until things thaw out and refineries are running again, drivers should expect more expensive pump prices. Gas prices were already increasing ahead of the winter storm due to rising crude oil prices and cuts by OPEC+.

“We urge drivers in the impacted areas to avoid unnecessary travel and not rush to get gas,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.“These are temporary outages, not a shortage.”