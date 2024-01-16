HOUSTON (KIAH) — As most of the roads are icy this week due to the cold Artic air, AAA Texas is urging drivers to take extreme caution while driving on slick roads.

The weather we’re experiencing is not typical Texas winter weather and drivers should drive slowly to prevent accidents.

AAA Texas Spokesperson Doug Shupe says he wants drivers to remember that you can’t drive in normal speeds when the temperatures drop. He recommends to plan your route ahead before hitting the road, but also remember that distractions can cause deadly accidents.