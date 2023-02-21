HOUSTON (CW39) – On the afternoon of March 3rd, 2019 a powerful EF-4 tornado ripped through Lee County Alabama resulting in the loss of 23 lives. Ages ranged from 6 to 89. For years, mankind has been using song as a way to get through the hard stuff in life. After witnessing the damage in his own backyard, Adam hood dedicated his song “Real Small Town” to the event, in hopes to spark awareness and help heal. The tornado had estimated maximum winds of 170 mph with a damage path length of over 26 miles.

WATCH CW39 No Wait Weather + Traffic tomorrow morning as Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin sits down with Country Star Adam Hood to speak about the experience of returning home after a natural disaster.

About Adam Hood: Solo artist. Frontman. Behind-the-scenes songwriter. For more than 2 decades, Adam Hood has left his mark onstage and in the writing room, carving out a southern sound that mixes soul, country, and American roots music into the same package. It’s a sound that began shape in Opelika, Alabama. Hood even Co-wrote “Front Porch Thing” with Chris Stapleton for Little Big Town’s platinum album, Tornado! Another fact about him… He was “discovered” by Miranda Lambert after her van broke down which lead to a publishing deal in Nashville!

Satellite imagery of storms in Lee County, AL

Debris is scattered after a tornado blew a home off its foundation in Beauregard, Ala., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Danny Allen recovers a family photo while sifting through the debris of a friend’s home destroyed by a tornado in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Carol Dean, right, cries while embraced by Megan Anderson and her 18-month-old daughter Madilyn, as Dean sifts through the debris of the home she shared with her husband, David Wayne Dean, who died when a tornado destroyed the house in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019. “He was my wedding gift,” said Dean of her husband whom she married three years ago. “He was one in a million. He’d send me flowers to work just to let me know he loved me. He’d send me some of the biggest strawberries in the world. I’m not going to be the same.” (AP Photo/David Goldman) Aftermath of the Alabama tornado