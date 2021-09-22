ACCIDENT CLEARED: All lanes reopened after 18-wheeler overturned at Loop 610/I-45 Wednesday morning

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) ACCIDENT CLEARED: LOOP 610/I-45 – All lanes on N Loop 610 at I-45 have reopened – Watch LIVE in the app for drive times with Hannah Trippett.

6AM – We’ve got a major traffic issue on the North Loop at I-45. If you’re trying to get on to I- 45, there is a major accident that just switched to a HAZMAT spill. A big rig toppled over on the interchange ramp to go north on to 45. So we are talking about the interchange but it is affecting all the main lanes.

There is a big wrecker on scene. But because they switched it to hazmat it’s going to take a little longer than we were initially thinking. Firefighters took about half an hour to cut the driver from the cab of the vehicle. He appears to be stable and was transported to a nearby trauma center.

