Another Gulf storm looks possible

HOUSTON (CW39) After a surge of named storms in the tropics lately, activity is momentarily winding down. However, this is traditionally an active time of year when it comes to the tropics, and there are some potential areas of development.

One that has our attention is highly disorganized in the eastern Caribbean Sea at the moment, but later this week it may start to come together. This will be happening in the western Caribbean Sea. For now, the National Hurricane Center gives this area a 30% chance of development within the next five days, which is up from 20% earlier this morning. I have a feeling these odds will be increasing throughout the week.

It’s definitely too early to be specific with what this system may or may not do, but it’s good to be aware, and know that it will be worth monitoring for several days.

For what it’s worth, the U.S. and European models both show some organization, along with movement into the far southern Gulf by this weekend. Here’s a snapshot of those two models at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 29th.

Popular

