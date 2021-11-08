HOUSTON (KIAH) – A rather peaceful weather pattern continues in the short term. Our talking point for the next few days will be the overnight development of fog throughout the area, but that should mix out shortly after 8 a.m. for Monday and Tuesday.

Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 70s. Winds remain calm, out of the southeast throughout the day. Clear skies prevail tonight with lows in the middle 50s. Our dew points and temperatures begin to match up around 3 a.m., causing for the development of patchy fog once again tomorrow morning.

Skies become slightly less sunny on Tuesday, more clouds than sun at times. However, our temperatures still warm to the middle 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5. Wednesday will practically be a carbon copy of Tuesday’s forecast, expect just a hair warmer, some locations could hit 80, and a tad bit more humid.

Veteran’s day brings our next chance of rain throughout the area associated with what looks to be another significant cold front. Widespread downpours are not looking promising in the long term, but nonetheless, you will FEEL the changes come late week.

Lingering clouds and shower activity should stick around for Friday morning, with a gradual clearing by the afternoon. Highs will have to work hard to break out of the 60s on this day. Overnight, we will be reaching for the heavier coat for evening plans with lows dropping in the middle 40s.