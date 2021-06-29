Are you guilty of one the top 10 most ignored car problems?

How often do you get your car checked? According to Utires, 92% of American car owners admit to putting off a car care task longer than they should.
The most commonly-ignored car problems:
1. Cracked windshield
2. Wheels out of alignment
3. Overdue oil change
4. Bald or worn-out tires
5. Check engine light on.
The reason for putting of these problems varies from being too busy, to not trusting mechanics, and even anxiety. Delaying fixing the problem though could cost you, the average American driver adds an extra $1,193 to repairs over the vehicle’s life span. Once the cost of a repair crosses the $1,000 threshold, fewer than half of American car owners have enough money to get their car fixed!