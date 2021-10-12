Astros’ Game 4 weather forecast in Chicago

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – It is the Astros and White Sox vs Mother Nature Tuesday afternoon in Chicago!

Yesterday she stole the game after showers, storms, and gusty winds swept through the city. Today’s forecast isn’t a complete home run, but an improvement indeed.

Southwestern winds will be gusting up to 20 mph through the afternoon. This will be the main weather concern for the game. Hold on to your baseball caps!

Otherwise, temperatures will be near 70 degrees for the first pitch under partly cloudy skies. Throughout the game weather will continuously improve. Mostly sunny skies are expected later in the day. Highs max at 71 degrees, lows tonight fall into the upper 50s with wind slacking off.