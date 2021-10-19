HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Astros will be looking to bounce back from another big loss in the American League Championship Series as they will face the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox pounded the Astros 12-3 in Game 3 on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Houston will go with right-hander Zach Greinke on the mound on Tuesday, with Boston going with righty Nick Pivetta.

Looking a the weather in Boston for Game 4 of the ALCS tonight. That forecast will be a little on the cool side, but not bad.

The temperatures in Boston should be in the upper 50s for first pitch at 7:08 p.m. Texas time. There is no rain in the forecast.

The wind will be blowing out to right going from the west at about 10 miles per hour.