HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Astros will be looking to bounce back from another big loss in the American League Championship Series as they will face the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 on Tuesday night.
The Red Sox pounded the Astros 12-3 in Game 3 on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Houston will go with right-hander Zach Greinke on the mound on Tuesday, with Boston going with righty Nick Pivetta.
Looking a the weather in Boston for Game 4 of the ALCS tonight. That forecast will be a little on the cool side, but not bad.
The temperatures in Boston should be in the upper 50s for first pitch at 7:08 p.m. Texas time. There is no rain in the forecast.
The wind will be blowing out to right going from the west at about 10 miles per hour.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- How Congress is investigating the January 6 Capitol riotThe committee is looking into every aspect of the riot, including what Trump himself was doing while it unfolded and any connections between the White House and the rioters who broke into the building.
- ‘Twindemic’? COVID-flu season combo increases need for vaccinationAs winter looms and hospitals across the U.S. continue to be deluged with severe cases of COVID-19, flu season presents a particularly ominous threat this year.
- Houston weather: thanks for visiting, fallAlmost time to crank the A/C again as we’re transitioning to warmer and more humid weather.
- Why is there so many car rental shortages?HOUSTON (KIAH) – As car rental prices increased, other alternatives gained more popularity like peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. That’s where you can either put up your own car or you can rent someone’s car who is a local. According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, average daily car rental rates have almost doubled from $89 a day over the […]
- Astros scramble after pitchers pounded for 25 runs by BostonHouston’s pitching staff will need to adjust quickly after allowing 25 runs and 32 hits to Boston in the first three games of the AL Championship Series, a barrage that made the loss of injured Lance McCullers Jr. seem acute. Kyle Schwarber hit Boston’s third grand slam in an 11-inning span, a drive off starter José Urquidy as part of a six-run second inning in a 12-3 rout that gave the Red Sox a 2-1 series lead. Boston hit four home runs, raising its total to nine off Astros pitching, which has a 7.96 ERA.