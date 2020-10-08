Destination Texas family fun great outdoors

Become A Race Car Driver In Houston!

by: , @MrShannonLanier

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — Have you ever dreamed of driving a race car? Well now you can right here in Houston at the MSR Houston race track.

Watch the below segments as CW39’s Shannon LaNier gets “fast and furious” in a real-life race car.

First it’s time for a driving lesson…

Now another look as Shannon LaNier gets behind the wheel to go from zero to 60mph in an instant!

Also, if you suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out), when it comes to owning the car of your dreams, there are a few downsides to owning a super expensive luxury automobile.

Learn about the pros and cons of owning an exotic vehicle.

