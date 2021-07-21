Best time to fish

HOUSTON (KIAH) Air pressure can impact your chances of getting the best catch. All morning long, CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is sharing how weather impacts your fishing game.
Pressure changes can trigger fish activity and it’s all about timing. Fish will eat more before a storm comes in, as well as when it is moving out. Both are prime times for fishing.
Watch all morning for find out more…
