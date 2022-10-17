KIAH (CW39) – Bike Around the Bay is happening this weekend October 22 – 23, 2022. Traffic may be a little higher along the coast as riders start their route at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Houston Raceway – 2525 FM 565, in Baytown, TX. The distance is a whopping 97.5 miles for day 1 riders.

Galveston Bay Foundation stated that “In the face of numerous coastal storms and a global pandemic, we encourage you to register today to give yourself something to look forward to this fall and to help preserve and protect Galveston Bay for future generations. We need you to ride now more than ever!”

Traffic Alert: At the start of Day One, cyclists will ride over a portion of I-10 which will be closed off for the initial group of riders.

Day 1 Bike around the Bay I-10 segment

Check out the locations of the break points here. You can also download the Day One Route!

Some of the highlights of the day one ride include touring around Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge and the Gulf of Mexico. Crossing the Intercoastal Waterway at High Island – the highest point on the Gulf Coast between the Yucatan Peninsula and Alabama. You also get to see dolphins while crossing from the Bolivar Peninsula to Galveston Island on a ferry ride! Lastly, there will be a dinner to enjoy and entertainment at the Moody Gardens Hotel. The route closes at 6:00 p.m., but until that time be very aware that there will be an increase in pedestrians on bikes throughout the area.

Day two will start at Moody Gardens at 7:30 a.m. as bikers prep for a 77 mile ride. Highlights of day 2 include a cycle across the Galveston Causeway and the Texas City Levee, lunch at Sylvan Beach, a ride by the San Jacinto Monument on your way to the Lynchburg Ferry, and a ride over the Fred Hartman Bridge.

According to Galveston Bay Foundation, “Riders will have a police escort over the Galveston Causeway. Riders are prohibited from crossing the causeway without this escort. If riders are late to the start, Support and Gear (SAG) will transport the rider to the first breakpoint.”

Download the Day Two Route!

Why ride?

You’ll also be raising critical funds to help improve the resiliency and health of Galveston Bay, the largest estuary on the Texas Gulf Coast. Galveston Bay Foundation