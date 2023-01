HOUSTON (CW39) – For hours this morning the southbound lanes of the Eastex were moving slow because of a 3 vehicle crash involving… a boat. Yes. A different type of motor vehicle was parked in the center lanes. Traffic was backed up all the way to the beltway, causing a major headache for morning commuters. The accident cleared shortly after 7 a.m. LAND, HO!

