Boats Become Homes after Hurricane Ida

A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor… Or trawler. Shrimp boats that line the bayou are damaged but still afloat after hurricane ida.

“Oh, we have Lowrance, plotters, GPS…”, says. Carey Chauvin.

The major hurricane force winds completely destroyed homes in bayou towns like chauvin. Now residents are forced to seek shelter elsewhere until they are able to rebuild.

“Oh, this part got it bad.”, I said.

“I patched that up with some foam, that way we can try to go back to work.”, Carey adds.

Although it’s not ideal, many do have a secondary place to stay. Small cabins, on the waters of bayou Petit Caillou will provide a roof over their heads.

This is my dad, Carey Chauvin.

Growing up we endured every storm on this boat. Named after my mom, the lady melissa.

Here is what is looked like before the storm.

Ida’s scenario was different. They stayed in the house.

“But if the tide would have come up, then we would have had to come on the boat. So, good thing that the levee system held.”, says Carey.

This time it was the wind that brought the damage.

Carey says, “When the wind was blowing, it was blowing pretty hard, all the electronics got soaked in here, very few was salvable. It blew out the windows and bent the outriggers. There is damage to the side of the boat that we have to repair. But we can do it, we will fix it up. We won’t give up.”