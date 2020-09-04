Buc-ee’s prepares for busy weekend of Labor Day travel

KATY, Texas- Labor Day weekend is upon us and though COVID-19 concerns will keep some people home, experts are predicting the highways will be busier than usual.

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter out at Buc-ee’s in Katy Friday morning to see how they are preparing for the holiday weekend.

Here’s a look!

Buc-ee’s is also expanding! And did you know they have world’s largest car wash? Courney has that and all your emergency car needs in this segment.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.