Bus Stop Forecast: First day back to school with more HEAT

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The summer sizzle will continue to be felt through southeast Texas this week as many children start the new school year.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99 degrees and heat index values as high as 103. As the evening time rolls around skies expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 78 degrees.

Tuesday in Houston comes with a very similar weather pattern, with the addition of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise the mostly sunny conditions remain with a high near 97 degrees and heat index values as high as 103.

Not many changes are seen through the first half of the week as a ridge of high pressure remains parked over Texas. By the end of the week temperatures will slowly begin to drop back down closer to average and higher rain and storm chances are back in the forecast.