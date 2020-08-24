Car Kit for Evacuation

It’s so important to get your car ready for evacuation. Having your home prepared is priority for hurricane evacuation, but what you have in your car is also important when you’re thinking about hitting the road to get a way for a hurricane.

CW39’s Shannon LaNier talks with roadside expert Joshua Zuber with Triple AAA to help us get our car better equipped for an emergency during an evacuation.

Here’s a look!

