CenterPoint Energy monitoring Gulf activity

HOUSTON – Local utility companies are monitoring activity in the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Laura approaches the local Texas coastline.

CenterPoint Energy serves 2.5 million customers in the Greater Houston area and is preparing for potential outages. The power company is also urging customers to be informed and keep important pre- and post-storm electric and natural gas safety tips top of mind to stay safe.

As Houston’s largest power company, the company is also warning the public about wait times for repairs and how long it could take depending on wind speeds.

If you depend on electricity for life-sustaining equipment, have an emergency plan, & depending on storm severity, have resources to be without power for at least two weeks or possibly longer. See our #electric & #natgas #safetytips: https://t.co/o96SnZOV5w #houwx #galvwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/TIIOoKSOIr — CenterPoint Energy (@energyinsights) August 24, 2020

Electric Safety

Stay away from downed power lines. Be especially mindful of downed lines that could be hidden in flood waters and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.

If you experience flooding and water has risen above the electrical outlets in your home, contact a licensed electrician before turning on the main circuit breaker or trying to restore power.

All electrical appliances and electronic equipment that have been submerged in water need to dry thoroughly for at least one week. Then, have them checked by a qualified repair person before turning them on. Attempting to repair a flood-damaged appliance could result in electrical shock or death. Attempting to restart it could result in further damage and costly repairs.

If the outside unit of an air conditioning system has been under water, mud and water may have accumulated in the controls. Have the unit checked by a qualified air conditioning technician.

Natural Gas Safety

Do not turn off your natural gas service at the meter in advance of the storm; doing so could allow water to enter the natural gas lines should flooding occur. If you wish to discontinue gas service, turn off the natural gas at each appliance.

Always be alert for the smell of natural gas. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to leave, too.

If you smell gas, do not turn the lights on or off, smoke, strike a match, use a cell phone or operate anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.

Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off. Once safely away from the area, call 888-876-5786 and CenterPoint Energy will send a trained service technician.

If your home was flooded, call a licensed plumber or gas appliance technician to inspect your appliances and gas piping to make sure they are in good operating condition before calling CenterPoint Energy to reconnect service. This includes outdoor gas appliances including pool heaters, gas grills and gas lights.

Before cleaning debris, digging on your property or to locate underground natural gas lines and other underground utility lines, call 811, the nationwide Call Before You Dig number.

Be aware of where your natural gas meter is located. As debris is put out for heavy trash pickup, make sure it is placed away from the meter. In many areas the meter may be located near the curb. If debris is near a gas meter, the mechanized equipment used by trash collectors could pull up the meter, damaging it and causing a potentially hazardous situation. If this happens, leave the area immediately and call CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786.

In response to COVID-19, CenterPoint Energy implemented its Pandemic Preparedness Plan to help ensure safe, reliable delivery of energy and services to homes and businesses. To respond to the upcoming tropical systems, the company will continue to take the necessary steps to protect the safety and well-being of customers, employees, contractors and communities.

