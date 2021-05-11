Clear Creek full channel closure coming soon

HOUSTON (CW39) City officials are reminding residents to be aware of channel closures along SH146 this week and next.

Monday, May 10, 2021 through Saturday, May 15, 2021

Please be advised that when one channel is closed, the other channel will have two-way vessel traffic. The two-way traffic will be managed as follows:

Traffic will be directed by a green and red signal on each side of the channel, indicating allowed direction of travel in the channel based on time. The time interval is 5 minutes per direction. This is based on feedback from the boating community and the U. S. Coast Guard.

Flagging vessels plan to use radio channel 16 to communicate with approaching vessels. Please pay attention to the radio and to message boards near the channel for any updates.

Flaggers on boats will direct traffic during daylight hours on Saturday and Sunday, or as directed by the U.S. Coast Guard.

To assist boaters in navigating through the correct channel, chains of red/orange round buoys will be placed delineating the edge of the travel to the open channel, and prevent boaters from entering the closed channel.

At various times law enforcement assets will be on-scene to included Galveston County Sheriff’s Marine Division and U.S. Coast Guard to ensure adherence to this marine traffic management plan.

Message boards will be placed on both approaches to the channel to assist with notifying approaching vessels.

FULL CHANNEL CLOSURES

Both north and southbound channels will be closed starting at 5am on Monday, May 17, 2021 and will remain closed through Saturday, May 22, 2021 . Equipment will begin moving out of the channels after work is finished. Both channels will be fully open by the end of the day. The full closure means that the channel will be fully closed to all vessel traffic (except emergency vessels) for the duration of that closure. This is necessary because concrete bridge girders will be lifted and set on the bridge, and vessels can not pass under this operation for safety reasons.