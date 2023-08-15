HOUSTON (CW39) – Did you know that the Willian P. Hobby Airport began in way back in 1927 as a landing field? This encompassed a whole 600-acre pasture, a stark contrast to the size and functionality of the airport today. 6,429,032 passengers used Houston Hobby Airport in 2022, that’s a lot of lives to keep safe while up in the sky. To help ensure that planes take off and land appropriately. Up to date and accurate weather data on the grounds is not only preferred, but also necessary!

Viewing the weather equipment on the grounds of the airport is an incredible experience if you take a liking to both aviation and meteorology. Like Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin, if you enjoy learning about one, you most likely enjoy learning about the other as the two go hand and hand on multiple fronts.

What tools are features here:

Ceilometer– What are cloud ceilings? The ceiling is the lowest height above ground level, where a cloud layer covers more than half of the sky.

Lightning Detection System – Storms can impact an airport just like weather can delay an outdoor sporting event. When severe weather, like lightning, is detected around Bush Airport or Hobby Airport, personnel working outside must seek shelter indoors until the lightning threat has passed.

Maximum/Minimum Temperature Sensor (MMTS) – The MMTS uses electrical resistance to record the temperature. The sensor is housed in a “beehive” looking structure that you see in the video.