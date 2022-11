HOUSTON (KIAH) – All but two of the main lanes are closed at I-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound at Mc Clellan/Loop 494.

Major crash with possible fatality has all mainlanes of I-69 Eastex southbound at Loop 494 in the #Kingwood area blocked. Seek alternate route and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/wGzElHl4WW — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) November 11, 2022

TxDOT has tweeted that it may be a fatal crash and to expect delays. Crews continue to arrive on the scene, at the sight of the road closure. Traffic is building along the frontage road toward Grand Parkway.