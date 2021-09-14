Overnight damage in Texas City from Nicholas

TEXAS CITY/PEARLAND/ALVIN, Texas (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has been LIVE all morning showing us the impacts of rain and wind. Here is a look at her coverage on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC.

Major damage is being surveyed this morning after Nicholas blew through parts of Texas City. Gusts were recorded between 51-58 mph by official sites throughout the night. This is the Valero off of Loop 197 & 25th Street, gas pumps are damaged. The gas station itself is holding up okay. Carrigan Chauvin has this LIVE update. Right now, gusts are still reaching 37 mph.