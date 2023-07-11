HOUSTON (KIAH) — In the heat that comes with summer in the Houston area, conditions inside of a car can get dangerous quickly.

That’s what first responders in Montgomery County demonstrated on Monday by putting themselves in non-running cars with the windows rolled up in the heat of the day.

Doctors fitted a constable sergeant, a firefighter, and a member of the hospital district with medical equipment that monitored their temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate.

The temperature inside the car quickly rose to 120 degrees, and just as quickly, the doctors started removing the test participants from the car for their safety.

“It was hot,” Sgt. Austin Gay from the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables Office said. “It was very eye-opening on how quickly it got to that extreme.”

Doctors ordered Gay out of the car five minutes into the exercise.

He was followed by the other two participants at eight minutes and 11 minutes in respectively.

Gay pointed out that most errands that parents run take longer than that.

“Running into the store to get a loaf of bread, you get stuck at a long line at the checkout,” he said. “And 15 minutes, that’s longer than three grown men were able to stay in a vehicle — one of them being a firefighter who is trained to go into burning buildings.”

Gay urged parents to get in the habit of checking the backseats of their cars even if they know their kids aren’t with them in hopes of preventing a tragedy.

He says 949 children have died across the country since 1998 from being left in or getting stuck in hot cars.

“It doesn’t just affect the parents and loved ones of that child,” Gay said. “I don’t know a first responder that goes to a scene like that that isn’t completely shattered afterwards.”

If you come across a child in a non-running car with the windows up on a hot day, Gay says — if you have to — break into that car to save the child.

“Call 911,” he said. “Start checking the doors. If they’re locked, and the child is in duress — like I said — it doesn’t take but five minutes for it to become too hot for that child. So if you’re saving their life, then you have the right to intervene for that child.”