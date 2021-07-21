DEVELOPING: Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning

HOUSTON (CW39) The City of LaPorte has issued a shelter in place for residents East of Bay Area Blvd. Officials released a tweet Wednesday morning and will update the media as more information becomes available.

#Update as of 9:25 AM | This is an update from the City of La Porte. The Shelter in Place for areas of La Porte east of Bay Area Blvd remains in effect. The City is working with agencies to conduct air monitoring around the incident site. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/alPj0xYPvw — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) July 21, 2021

Go inside, close all doors and windows, and turn off A/C systems. Remain sheltered in place until you receive an All Clear phone call from the City. Again, all areas east of Bay Area Blvd need to Shelter in Place immediately, and remain sheltered until you receive an All Clear. pic.twitter.com/k9q52sPAQM — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) July 21, 2021

This is an update from the City of La Porte: 8:50a.m. – The City has issued a Shelter in Place for all areas of La Porte east of Bay Area Blvd due to a chemical incident on Bay Area Blvd, south of Fairmont Pkwy. All areas east of Bay Area Blvd need to Shelter in Place at this time.

#Evacuation | The La Porte Fire Department has issued an evacuation .5 mile radius around 13300 Bay Area Blvd. Evacuate immediately and follow instructions of First Responders in the area. pic.twitter.com/oBI9qEiGc0 — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) July 21, 2021

#ShelterInPlace | We are asking all areas EAST of Bay Area in La Porte to Shelter in Place at this time. Go inside/turn off A/C systems immediately. More information will be provided soon. pic.twitter.com/Hdv8FUFp5s — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) July 21, 2021

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.