DEVELOPING: Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning

HOUSTON (CW39) The City of LaPorte has issued a shelter in place for residents East of Bay Area Blvd. Officials released a tweet Wednesday morning and will update the media as more information becomes available.
