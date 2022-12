HOUSTON (CW39) – We turn to a warm and soggy pattern over the next couple days. Rain is developing from the coast this morning, moving inland near the bay, La Porte, Anahuac, etc. These showers take on more coverage this afternoon. Rain and moments of thunderstorm activity will be seen and heard overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, breezy like yesterday. Gusts will reach near 25 mph out of the south.

