Don’t forget about these ongoing construction spots during Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Houston and construction go hand in hand, that’s why it’s important to remember these hotspots while making your weekend plans.

Traveling out towards San Antonio or Austin on I-10 you’ll run into the ongoing I-10 widening project. This is taking place in between Brookshire and Sealy and involves a 16-mile stretch of the freeway. Various lane closures have been involved in the past, and while there is no new scheduled closure this weekend, all of the orange cones and could still cause a headache.

If you plan on staying closure to greater Houston by heading to the beach you could run into this minor construction spot. On I-45 near League City, crews are closing one lane northbound and southbound between FM-518 and FM- 517 during the day. Just be mindful of the workers and slow down when trying to driver in or out of Galveston.

