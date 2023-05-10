HOUSTON (CW39) – HPD units are investigating a double fatal hit and run crash involving a mope with a male and female adults on board. They were travelling outbound Gulf freeway when they were struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. Multiple vehicles then struck the two individuals after the initial crash. There was a witness who saw the initial crash on the scene. The two were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Then, a secondary crash occurred as emergency crews were arriving with a maroon Tahoe and other vehicles. The Tahoe fled the scene but was then found. The driver and of the Tahoe and the passenger were taken into custody.

The driver is believed to be impaired and the two incidents are not related. One person was transported by ambulance in that accident. At this time officers are looking for a vehicle with major front end damage. The Gulf freeway is now open.