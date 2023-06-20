HOUSTON (CW39) – The time is upon us when people are heading outside to enjoy the summer weather. Unfortunately, in many parts of the U.S. these are often some of the warmest times of year and people of all ages – and especially younger children and adults aged 65 or older – risk dehydration, over exposure to sun, potential safety risks regarding travel and other potential seasonal dangers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during 2004 to 2018, a total of 10,527 heat-related deaths were identified in the U.S.; 90% of which occurred between the months of May through September. There is also increased travel this summer which could lead to a heightened risk of contracting disease and infection.

Joining us today is Dr. Niral Patel, a family and urgent care physician with MedExpress located in Houston, to share general summer safety tips that are worth revisiting, such as ways to avoid overheating, protecting yourself from bug bites and drinking enough water.

Welcome, Dr. Patel!