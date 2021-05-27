Drivers should anticipate increased traffic, greater delays as holiday travel volume expected to increase by 60 percent

HOUSTON (CW39) According to AAA. 2.8 million Texans are expected to travel by automobile this Memorial Day weekend.

AAA Travel is forecasting a substantial increase in the number of Texans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. As a reminder, AAA Texas advises drivers to expect increased delays on their commute and to plan their route. From May 27 through May 31, nearly three million people across the Lone Star State are projected to travel 50 miles or more from home, a 60% jump from last year. Of those three million Texans choosing to take a trip during the 5-day holiday weekend, 93% will be taking a road trip.

Afternoon congestion has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels in many metropolitan areas. Therefore, with the surge of holiday travelers to the typical afternoon commute, drivers in the larger metros should expect longer delays heading into this holiday weekend. Travelers should anticipate delays to start as early as today and continue through Memorial Day. AAA recommends drivers avoid the evening commute times and plan alternate routes.

INRIX predicts drivers will encounter the longest travel delays before the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28. Drivers in several major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip, while drivers in places like Houston could see more than three times the delay on the busiest corridors.