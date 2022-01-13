HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – If you are wanting to put that old Christmas tree to good use, Surfside is the place to take it! Here it will serve a more dutiful purpose than extra fire wood, or an added eye sore on the side of the road. Recycle Christmas trees into beneficial sand dunes along the Brazoria County coastline. Volunteers should meet at Stahlman Park in Surfside Beach to rebuild, restore, and strengthen the line of sand dunes against future wind and storm surge.

This event takes place on Saturday from 9:00AM-12:00PM at 2211 Bluewater Highway

Surfside Beach, TX 77541 and is organized by the Brazoria County Parks Department.