Dusty days ahead

HOUSTON (CW39) – You may notice our skies looking a little different this week. Saharan Dust has once again found its way into Texas. It had quite the commute!  

Dust travels about 7,000 miles (about twice the width of the United States) to get here. The base of the layer starts about 1 mile above the surface of the earth and will create hazy sikes. Watch out! Particles can fall to near the surface causing an increase in allergies or other respiratory problems. Saharan dust is not all bad…Increased particles in the sky will scatter light differently thus creating vivid sunsets! But the biggest plus of the dust is that it will be momentarily reducing hurricane potential in the Atlantic. Hot, dry, fast moving air associated with the dust tears storms apart.  

Expect dusty skies today, tomorrow, and then another plume arrives in time for the weekend.  

