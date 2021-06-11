Eat for the heat!

HOUSTON (CW39) – Omar Castillo with Lifetime Fitness joins me this week to speak about ways to fuel your body during the hottest time of the year.

I asked Omar,” Do our bodies need different nutrients whenever the weather starts warming up? And we start sweating more?”.

He responds, “As far a healthy diet you want to find a balance of protein carbohydrates and fats. During the summer you sweat a lot so you also want things that will hydrate you”.

Acai bowls and smoothies are popular menu items her at Lifetime Fitness. What is acai you may ask?

Omar says, “Acai is a fruit from Brazil, it is kind of like a berry… it has been popular in Brazil for years, but is just now taking off in the U.S. Even our members here, they love how fruity it is, how refreshing it is, they have it for breakfast and lunch, or dinner! It is definitely packed with a lot of nutrients and energy. Especially if you have it for breakfast, it will get you going”.

In regards to energy drinks, Omar adds, “Make sure they have the right number of sugars, caffeine, and vitamins in them”.

When your body start sweating a lot, you lose out on key minerals. If you work out outside or inside it could be a good idea to consider using supplements to replenish them after a long day at the gym. These include electrolytes, magnesium, sodium, and potassium.

