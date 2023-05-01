FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KIAH) Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued a Public Notification Form for Wastewater Discharges for a part of Friendswood.

The spill happened on Sunday April 30, around 12:10 p.m. and it’s on-going according to the TCEQ. The estimated amount of water spilled is around 100,000 gallons off domestic wastewater.

The impacted location is around 500 feet north of the intersection of Tyler Court at W. Bay Area Blvd in Friendswood. Residents in the 77546 zip code are directly impacted by this notice. It was carried out from storm water drains, which then spilled to Clear Creek.

Anyone in the impacted areas within about a half mile of the location is strongly advised to only use water that is distilled or use rolling boiled water that’s been boiled for at least one minute. That’s the only water that should be used for personal uses like drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing.

Anyone with a water well, should have it tested and disinfected if necessary. Then boil water or use distilled in the same manner as those who don’t have a well.