HOUSTON (KIAH) – In an attempt to combat low carbon levels, the city of Houston is turning over a new leaf. In partnership with Neste, Trees for Houston is planting 85, 15 gallon trees at Shady Lane Park today. Neste leads the nation in suppling renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. They are on a mission with Trees for Houston, to help plant, maintain, and protect thousands of trees across the Houston area. Volunteers will assist in planting a wide variety of native species in support of the Houston Parks and Recreations Department’s mission to provide well maintained spaces for the community. The trees planted will provide approximately 50,000 pounds of carbon dioxide within the next 20 years. Shady Lane Park was chosen for it’s already unique approach at nature, with playground equipment in shapes of indigenous animals. The playground features equipment in he shape of great blue herons and pine warblers as well as creating optimal space for exercise and educational possibilities.

“Our mission is much broader than tree planting, says Executive Director of Trees for Houston, Barry Ward. “We expand awareness of the critical role that trees play in our community and the environment.”

Planting trees helps restore at risk ecosystems, increasing carbon sequestration, wildlife habitats, and overall health and well being. The planting will take place today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Shady Lane Park on Shady Lane. To find more information on the companies behind this effort and the event taking place today, you can find Trees for Houston and Neste on their homepages.