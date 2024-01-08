HOUSTON (CW39) – Our staff here at CW39 are big fans of the penguins at Moody Gardens. The LIVE camera of the bids splashing around the exhibit brings a chuckle to our morning newscast. After a glimpse into the penguin cam one morning… Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was inclined to simply just lean more about these funny birds.

Galveston is stretched with water and beaches, but not necessarily the coastal environment that these penguins are native to. Jeanie Stewart is a penguin biologist at Moody Gardens. She tells me that they currently house 107 total penguins across 7 different species. King penguins, Gentoos, Chin Straps, Northern and Southern Rock Hoppers, and Macaroni penguins all can be seen at the aquarium year round. The Humboldt penguins are their tropical species of bird. Despite the changes in weather outside of the exhibit, Stewart says that habitat for the penguins is regulated based on the climate that they would experience if they were out in the wild.

The cold weather exhibit is meant to replicate the small islands north of Antarctica, specifically south Georgia Island, where most of the species are from. The Humboldt penguins have different needs as they are originally are from South American countries such as Chile and Peru. This requires the Humboldt penguins to reside in a different exhibit than the rest of the penguin species at Moody Gardens.

In the South Atlantic exhibit they like to keep the water temperature around 55 degrees and the air temperature near 40 degrees. That is the natural average of temperature for that part of the world. They also like to mimic the natural light cycle of South Georgia Island so that the penguins can tell what time of the year it is.

In the Humboldt penguin exhibit the air temperature is kept at 70 degrees, but the penguins still like their cold water. Water temperature is kept at a cool 55 degrees for them as well.

So, how much fish do you need to feed all of these penguins?

Moody Gardens goes through 100 to 150 lbs of fish a day! There are two main types of fish that help keep the penguins healthy. Capelin acts as their ‘vegetable fish’. It has a lot of natural vitamins! They receive this feeding 7 days a week. The other fish that they munch on is herring! This has a higher protein and fat content. It is seen as a ‘big ole steak that they get twice a week’, says Stewart.

Meet Hendrix!

Hendrix has a personality like no other. He is a very vocal Northern Rock Hopper penguin who gets his name from his rad hairstyle. He just turned 20 years old in October. His named spearheaded the names of all of the other Northern Rock Hopper penguins to be rock stars as well. Stewart tells me, “You’ll see Marley, Fergie, Gaga, Bowie, and even Justin Timberlake!”. Hendrix is also quite the artist. He can paint with his feet! Check out this custom artwork that Hendrix sent home with Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin as a sign of his love.

Penguin Personality – Q & A

Are penguins like dogs in a sense? Do they like to be petted?

Stewart: It depends on the penguin! Hendrix is just fine with it, he doesn’t mind at all. Some penguins are trained to do more encounters and tactiles than others. Hendrix will come on out any time I ask for him.

How did you teach him to paint?

Stewart: He walks on a little sponge and then walks across the canvas to create the art!

How do you tell the penguins apart?

Stewart: With 107 penguins… they all start to look the same. We tell them apart by the little bracelet on their flippers. Each color stands for a different number. You read the bracelet from back to front. For example, white-white-orange on Hendrix stands for 0-0-4. We could call them by their numbers if we wanted to, but their names are a lot more fun.