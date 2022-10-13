KIAH (CW39) – This is the 100th year anniversary of fire prevention week and HFD is informing us on ways we can keep our selves and our homes safe. This year’s national campaign theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”. Fire Marshall Sedrick Robinett is in studio to go over some important safety tips on behalf of the Houston Fire Department.

HFD wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound. Each level of your home needs a smoke alarm, including the basement. You do not need one in your kitchen or bathroom. It is best to get a smoke alarm that can double as a carbon monoxide detector. This is especially helpful for the winter months when carbon monoxide deaths are the highest.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning” Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

Heat and smoke can be more threatening than flames

The room temperature at eye level can rise up to 1,000 degrees in the case of a house fire. Hot air rises. This is why you are supposed to get low if the situation is critical and you are in the midst of your escape.

The Houston Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org.