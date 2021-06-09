First West Nile Virus case sample found in NW Harris County

2 mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Houston region

As if those itch-inducing insects aren’t bad enough on their own, this year’s crop is bringing the deadly West Nile Virus with them.

HOUSTON (CW39) Health officials are confirming its first case of West Nile Virus sample for 2021. Officials say it was identified in Northwest Harris County.

Harris County Public Health has released some tips you can follow to help reduce mosquito population around your home.

Personal Protection

  • Use an EPA-registered insect repellent. Always apply as directed on the label.
  • Do not use insect repellents on babies younger than two months of age.
  • Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than three years of age.
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when possible.

At Home

  • Remove/empty any containers that can hold water such as tires, flowerpots and toys.
  • Change water in birdbaths and pet water bowls every three to five days.
  • Keep rain gutters clean and free of debris.
  • Make sure screens are in good condition.
  • Do not sweep lawn clippings, leaves or litter into storm drains.

HCPH’s Mosquito and Vector Control Division (MVCD) will be treating the affected area. For interactive maps of mosquito-borne disease activity and proposed treatment, please visit: http://www.hcphtx.org/mc.

About Mosquito-Borne Diseases
Mosquitoes are present throughout the year, however peak activity occurs in warmer weather, specifically from June through October. Out of the 56 species of mosquitoes found in Harris County, only a handful transmit diseases, such as WNV, Saint Louis Encephalitis, Chikungunya, Dengue and Zika. 

“Our Mosquito and Vector Control Division has more than 50 years of experience serving Harris County and protecting residents from mosquito-borne diseases. When mosquito samples are confirmed positive for mosquito-borne disease, our team moves quickly to address and treat the area of concern. We encourage residents to take precautions this mosquito season and reach out to us if they have questions, concerns or are in need expert advice,” said Chris Fredregill, Director of MCVD. 

As we move into the summer months and spend more time outdoors, please remember to protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne disease. Follow the tips below to stay safe from WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases. 

