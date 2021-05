HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of Southeast Texas through Thursday morning at 7am (see the Flash Flood Watch graphic). Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected today through Thursday with additional widespread totals of 4 to 8 inches and isolated amounts possibly exceeding 10 inches. The Flash Flood Watch may need to be extended beyond Thursday morning.

Rain totals could reach up to 10 INCHES – possibly even more in thunderstorm areas.