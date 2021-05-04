Flood warnings in effect through Thursday

HOUSTON (CW39) – A flood warning is in effect for Harris, Liberty, and Montgomery County until Thursday.

The Eastern Fork of the San Jacinto River near New Caney is currently sitting at a moderate flood stage meaning that we could see flooding to some structures and roads as well as some evacuation of residents, and the transfer of property to higher elevations.

San Jacinto River near New Caney

Latest recording 65.51 ft

Flood stage 58 ft

The western for of the San Jacinto River near Humble is currently at a minor flood stage, about a half a foot over its bounds.

San Jacinto River near Humble

Latest recording 49.73 ft

Flood stage 49.3ft

As of noon yesterday, normal lake traffic and activities resumed to normal for Lake Conroe.

The San Jacinto River Authority is currently releasing water from the Lake Conroe dam to gradually lower the water level back to conservation pool of 201 ft. Currently they are releasing 7001 cubic feet per second. The water level as of this morning was sitting at 202.4 ft.

The San Benard River is also in a moderate flood stage.

Latest reading near Boling was 28.81 ft and flood stage is 18 ft.

River levels should return back to normal as we approach this weekend. Until then, motorist should avoid flooded roads, be extra cautious if you are out on the lake and take action to protect your property.