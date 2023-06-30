HOUSTON (CW39) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin and Chief Meteorologist Adam Kruger show us the aftermath of the Florida coastline after a series of persistent rip currents were seen this week.

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that are prevalent along the Gulf Coast. Panicked swimmers often try to counter a rip current by swimming straight back to shore—putting themselves at risk of drowning because of fatigue. Always swim parallel to shore or just float is you are ever caught up in a rip current.