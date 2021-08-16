Forecast this week and Tropical Storm Grace

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NOAA. Tropical Storm Grace

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We have an update on the forecast for Tropical Storm Grace.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected each day – Monday through Wednesday then likely diminishing in coverage Thursday into the weekend.

Some good news for Southeast Texas on the tropical side is the forecast track for Tropical Storm Grace that has shifted further south as a ridge of high pressure over Texas is expected to be stronger this weekend.

This would steer Grace into Bay of Campeche and Mexico and could do so a little sooner.

