Fred Hartman Bridge closure rescheduled for September 10-13

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The long awaited return to normal on the Fred Hartman Bridge is right around the corner.

If you missed why traffic has been bad on this commute between La Porte and Baytown, we’ve covered the emergency repairs here.

It’s been a long few months on the east side of Houston, but next weekend, September 10-13, TxDOT will put all lanes back to their normal traffic flows. However, in order to get there they will need to close all main lanes of the bridge northbound.

Instead, drivers will need to use an alternate route like driving inbound on SH-225 to the Beltway to I-10. Give a lot of extra time in order to arrive at your destinations on time. On the morning of September 13, you will finally have access to all four of your main lanes on the bridge and no longer dealing with the contraflow that was in place.

