FREE Donuts RIGHT NOW for Houston Astros fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On Friday, Oct. 8 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Shipley Do-Nuts (8135 I-10 Frontage Rd. Houston, TX 77024), the Astros will be buying each fan that shows up to the event an Astros themed “Stro-Nut.” The Coca-Cola Shooting Stars and Orbit will be in attendance.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.