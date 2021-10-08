FREE Donuts RIGHT NOW for Houston Astros fans

Astros donuts. Getty Images. KIAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On Friday, Oct. 8 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Shipley Do-Nuts (8135 I-10 Frontage Rd. Houston, TX 77024), the Astros will be buying each fan that shows up to the event an Astros themed “Stro-Nut.”  The Coca-Cola Shooting Stars and Orbit will be in attendance.

