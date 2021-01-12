GALLERY: Central Texas turns into Winter Wonderland as Sunday storm moves through

by: Russell Falcon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A chilly winter storm moved through the Central Texas area on Sunday, bringing buckets of snow — and lots of fun for residents and their furry friends.

Here are some of our favorite viewer-submitted Snow Day snapshots.

Snowmen

  • Cowboy snowman in Hutto yard (Courtesy of Daniel Stinson)
  • Snowman seen at Rio Grande and 21st Street downtown (Courtesy of Josiah Brown)
  • 6 foot tall snowman in Georgetown (Courtesy of Erin Spindler)
  • A giant size snowman built at 183 and McNeil (Courtesy of Meg Fernandez)
  • Snowman built at a home near Anderson Mill (Courtesy of Evan Westwood)
  • An Aggie snowman built at the Preston Village Subdivision (Courtesy of Bernice Rodriguez)
  • Snowman in Manor (Courtesy of Emily Parsons)
  • The VanKampens in Buda built a UT Longhorns snowman (Courtesy of Remko and Jewel VanKampen)
  • Snowman Connie Bradham made out of her recycled Halloween pumpkins (Courtesy of Connie Bradham)

Pets

  • Hoover the Golden Doodle, 3 (Courtesy of Carla Greenleaf)
  • Buddy the dog in snow (Courtesy of Logan Doggett)
  • Kimba the American Eskimo dog (Courtesy of Betty Learned)
  • Bentley the dog in Brushy Creek (Courtesy of Daryl Moczygemba)
  • Athena the dog in Georgetown (Courtesy of David Stahl)
  • Rylie the dog (Courtesy of Bella Alamo)

Yards and neighborhoods

  • Snow-covered back yard of Janice Hanna (Courtesy of Janice Hanna)
  • Snow in Llano Ranch backyard (Courtesy of Ron Cunningham)
  • A serene scene in Davilla, Texas (Courtesy of Jamie Hill)
  • Snow in Mason, Texas (Courtesy of Ted Kerr)
  • Snow in a Hutto neighborhood (Courtesy of Sergio Martinez)
  • (Courtesy of Larry McManus)
  • (Courtesy of Joe Merle)
  • Snow on windshield in Round Rock (Courtesy of Gina Savarino)
  • Snow in Round Rock (Courtesy of Dorothy Sheehan)
  • Snow falling in Round Rock (Courtesy of Ashley Wild)
  • Snow in Wells Branch (Courtesy of Matt Pore)

