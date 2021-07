HOUSTON (CW39) Head out to Spring on Thursday to get a free watermelon from Precinct 4 Harris County Constable Mark Herman. This event is to help folks beat the heat with some fresh watermelon.

The Constable will hold a press conference at Atkinson Farms Produce Market at 10a.m. to talk about his free “Annual Free Watermelon Give Away” for the public.

Atkinson Farms Produce Market

3217 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77388

10:00a.m. – 6:00p.m.