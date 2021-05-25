Greens Bayou causing street flooding

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) – With the excessive rainfall we have seen this week water levels throughout our local bayous and rivers have risen out of their banks, impacting roadways, neighborhoods, and property. It is highly advised that residents do not drive through flooded roadways. Do not drive around barricades, roads are closed for a reason. The good news is that the water is receding in this neighborhood, and rainfall will be dissipating later this week.

While we were out, a boat also launched in the middle of the street, taking advantage of the high waters. Also, a truck driver pushed his luck by driving though the flooded street.

Flood-Safety-Graphic-2.png

With all of this standing water, mosquitoes will quickly be on the rise as we approach the next few days. Keep bug spray near by if you plan on spending lots of time outdoors. For more information on this you can watch my interview with Harris County Public Health, we explain how mosquitos are managed throughout the area and the dangers of mosquito borne illnesses. WATCH BELOW.

Expect to see more mosquitoes soon!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Futurecast - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Adam Krueger

Texas Drought Conditions

California Lake Fire Evacuations

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

National Safe Boating Week

Construction workers "Working in the Weather" - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER Monday forecast - Adam Krueger

MYSTERY WIRE - Life of a Coroner

DYNASTY

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM

fill in 521

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC ON THE PIER

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Fishing Probs

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss