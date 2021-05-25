Greens Bayou causing street flooding

HOUSTON (CW39) – With the excessive rainfall we have seen this week water levels throughout our local bayous and rivers have risen out of their banks, impacting roadways, neighborhoods, and property. It is highly advised that residents do not drive through flooded roadways. Do not drive around barricades, roads are closed for a reason. The good news is that the water is receding in this neighborhood, and rainfall will be dissipating later this week.

While we were out, a boat also launched in the middle of the street, taking advantage of the high waters. Also, a truck driver pushed his luck by driving though the flooded street.

With all of this standing water, mosquitoes will quickly be on the rise as we approach the next few days. Keep bug spray near by if you plan on spending lots of time outdoors. For more information on this you can watch my interview with Harris County Public Health, we explain how mosquitos are managed throughout the area and the dangers of mosquito borne illnesses. WATCH BELOW.