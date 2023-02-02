HOUSTON (CW39) – Tired of catching the frissons every time you step outside? The weekend forecast is calling for those cooler temps to hang around, but SUNSHINE IS BACK! The forecast is all clear, but WATCH OUT locals will be cookin’ up a STORM in the parking lot of Cedar Creek.

Not familiar with the term frissons? I’m sure you have experienced them before. This is a Cajun word used to describe the ‘chills’ or ‘goosebumps’ that cover your body on a cold say or during a spooky situation. This is a fairly common term in the vocabulary of Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin, whose Louisiana roots run deep. This makes her opinion of ‘good gumbo’ hold a little extra weight. Our forecast still qualifies as ‘gumbo weather’ this Saturday and there will be no lack of spices, seasonings, and soul to keep you warm for the 5th Annual Gumbo Cook Off at Cedar Creek in Houston. On the judging panel? You’ve guessed it! A member of our own at CW39.

Gum·​bo weath·​er (adj.): used to describe the state of the atmosphere in Cajun-land when the temps drop low-low, all the way down to under 60 degrees F. Pot size directly correlates to the negative deviation from said temp. (Ingredients and designated ambient temperature varies from dock to dock.)

Danielle San Miguel, (GM of Cedar Creek) and Matthew Keller (Austin East Ciders Senior District Sales Manager South Texas Region) Creek Alumni and Gumbo Super Fan join us LIVE.

They state that, “Our love for gumbo was simply what made us want to celebrate! The idea of gumbo itself is rooted in community every family has a different recipe… its a blending of ingredients and spices and flavors and it takes time to develop and we the Creeks are strong believers in celebrating communities and brining our spice and flavor!”

“Southeast Texas is a blend of tex-cajun and we wanted to celebrate the blending of the different cultures and what a better month to do it than in February the perfect gumbo weather month for Houston!”, they add.

The money raised will benefit the Houston Food Bank. We will also have food donation boxes for the Houston food bank.

People can get tickets at the door, or by going on Eventbrite and purchasing tickets on the website. The tasting ticket will include a chance to try gumbo from 15-18 different teams!

Ticket pricing:

Tasting: $35 taste all gumbo from the 15-20 teams and vote for peoples choice

Tasting & T-shirt: $55

Live Music:

The Stringbenders will be performing LIVE this Saturday at the event. DJ Melodic will be spinning tunes while the band takes a break.