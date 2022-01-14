HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Gusty winds associated with our weekend cold front will be bringing impacts across the state. Multiple watches and warnings have been issued ahead of this change.

A wind advisory is in place for portions of Oklahoma, Central Texas, and extends all the way out to the SE Texas coast for Saturday as winds are expected to gust as high as 45 mph. The western end of the state has been experiencing dry conditions, which will aid in a fire threat when gusty winds are added into the forecast.

Red Flag warnings and a Fire weather watch has been issued. Temperatures in locations such as midland and Odessa will climb to near 20 degrees above normal, with relative humidity as low as 12%. These conditions will quickly spread any wildfire that forms.

Closer to home we will have significant coastal impacts due to these strong winds. From Friday night – Saturday morning a Gale warning is issued to warn boaters on possible life threatening conditions if not careful. High seas and reduced visibility will be a result of the passing front. Winds will exceed 45 knots. These conditions will pose the threat for small vessels to capsize. Best to remain docked for the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will start to drop behind the passing of the cold front on Saturday morning. Winds will shift to out of the northwest near 40 mph in Houston Saturday morning. Our wind chill factor will become increasingly relevant throughout the evening and especially the start of Sunday… just in time for the Houston Marathon.

As runners are lacing up their shoes and prepping to hit the pavement, our feels-like temperatures will be dropping to below freezing! Mid-20s expected for the north side of town. You will need to bundle up for those first few miles. Winds calm down throughout Sunday morning, back to a comfortable 10 mph by lunch.