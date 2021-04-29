Heavy Houston rainfall, street flooding Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HOUSTON (CW39) The National Weather Service says the the slow moving cold front will continue its slow progression through the area Friday morning producing heavy rainfall along the front, bringing rain that could mean street flooding in some areas.

Up to one to two inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible along the front. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage along the front between 1 and 3 am Friday morning along the Burleson-Houston county line, and then move coastward through the morning and afternoon.

There is still uncertainty at how close to the coast this front will get to, which will be determined by small scale factors that will have large impacts on its location. So anywhere from the Brazos Valley to the coast should continue to monitor the forecast during the day tomorrow.

Additional rainfall is expected through the weekend.

Urban Flash Flood Messaging

Heavy rainfall is forecast for portions of Southeast Texas, including highly urbanized areas like the Houston metropolitan area. Based on forecast conditions, NWS Houston will be utilizing the following urban flash flood messaging for this event:

Street Flooding (Moderate Rainfall Rates; 1-2″/hour)

  • Drive with caution. Cars may flood in low-lying areas. Ponding on roadways may increase risk of hydroplaning.
  • Pay attention to the weather. Monitor the NWS, your local media, HCFCD and other official weather information sources.
  • Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rapid rise on creeks and bayous. However, creeks and bayous are not likely to exceed their banks.

