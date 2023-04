HOUSTON (CW39) – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is displaying their high Water Rescue equipment which includes two 5 ton trucks, two rescue boats and a Hummer! These vessels have been staged in areas throughout Precinct 4 in anticipation of storms and possible high water that is expected from now through Friday.

Constable Mark Herman’s Office says that, “We are prepared and will be here if needed”.

Even Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about how the City is prepping!

Drive safe everyone. Remember, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

When inclement weather hits, it's essential for all of us to be prepared. Increasing threat for heavy rainfall late today- Friday. With street flooding being the highest concern through the period, we are deploying high water trucks. cc: @ReadyHarris #HouNews #HouWX pic.twitter.com/oiLi5rGqiO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 5, 2023